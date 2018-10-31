Lifestyle
October 31, 2018 9:00 am

8 basic cooking skills every home chef should know

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Here are eight basic cooking skills you need to know if you want to consider yourself a master chef.

A A

When it comes to the kitchen, it turns out we all have the capability to become good cooks.

Cooking is often about being patient and exploring flavours, but it also boils down to knowing the basics.

READ MORE: It’s not just for cooking: What to do with leftover rosemary

Knowing how to use a knife or heat up a pot are all starting points.

Being able to properly cut an avocado, boil pasta or chop garlic can be useful for a variety of dishes.

READ MORE: Need more space? How to make your own kitchen pantry

Over time and with practice, not only can you master these skills, but you’ll also be more confident as you take on every new recipe.

Ready to start cooking? Watch the full video from the Kin Community above.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
basic cooking skill
Basic Cooking Skills
chef cooking skills
chefs cooking skills
Cooking Skills
cooking skills chef
cooking skills chefs should know
cooking skills everyone should know
cooking skills should know
everyday cooking skills
kin video
kin videos
Smart Living

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News