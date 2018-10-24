It’s not just for cooking: What to do with leftover rosemary
It’s a fragrant herb that’s crucial for cooking, but as it turns out there’s so much more to rosemary.
Rosemary can come in handy for holiday arts and crafts, making your own hair mist or even a lip exfoliator. Heading into winter, we have even more time to schedule in much-needed DIY days at home.
We already know rosemary goes perfectly with shrimp, but have you ever thought about using it as a spear?
Find out all the things you can do with rosemary. Watch the full tutorial from the Kin Community, above.
