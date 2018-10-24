Lifestyle
October 24, 2018 9:00 am

It’s not just for cooking: What to do with leftover rosemary

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

WATCH: Whether you have a thriving potted plant in your herb garden or just bought a bunch at the store, here's some easy DIYs to use up all that extra rosemary.

A A

It’s a fragrant herb that’s crucial for cooking, but as it turns out there’s so much more to rosemary.

Rosemary can come in handy for holiday arts and crafts, making your own hair mist or even a lip exfoliator. Heading into winter, we have even more time to schedule in much-needed DIY days at home.

READ MORE: Need more space? How to make your own kitchen pantry

We already know rosemary goes perfectly with shrimp, but have you ever thought about using it as a spear?

READ MORE: 6 things you can do with extra lemons

Find out all the things you can do with rosemary. Watch the full tutorial from the Kin Community, above.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
DIY Rosemary
How To Use Rosemary
kin
kin videos
Rosemary
Rosemary DIY
Rosemary DIY Tips
Rosemary In Home
Rosemary In The Home
rosemary plant uses
Rosemary Uses
Smart Living
Use Rosemary
Using Rosemary
What To Do With Rosemary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News