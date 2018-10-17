Lifestyle
October 17, 2018

6 things you can do with extra lemons

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

It happens to the best of us.

We end up buying too many lemons or not using them in time before they spoil. But luckily for you, there are plenty of things you can do with lemons that don’t involve cooking.

You can easily grate a lemon and use the zest to infuse a simple black pepper mix, or even freeze chopped-up lemon with white vinegar to create a sink-cleaning solution. The possibilities are endless.

