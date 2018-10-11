Lifestyle
October 11, 2018 6:00 am

Need more space? How to make your own kitchen pantry

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Need more kitchen cupboard space? Learn how to build a stylish and functional pantry using simple materials.

A A

If you’re looking for a weekend project that involves decluttering cabinets or making use of a small space, consider making your own kitchen pantry.

And no, we’re not talking about throwing up a few walls and a door or even committing to a month-long renovation. Instead, this simple DIY that involves a metal shelf, basic wood and empty jars and baskets will go a long way.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 8 pantry staples that expire sooner than you think

This kitchen pantry is not only practical, but it will help you cut back on items you don’t really need. And remember, always check the expiry dates for products like flour, tea and even oil — some of these expire sooner than you think.

Ready to get started? Watch the full tutorial from the Kin Community above.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Build Kitchen Pantry
DIY Kitchen Pantry
How To Do A Kitchen Pantry
How To Make Kitchen Pantry
Ideas Kitchen Pantry
kin community
kin videos
Kitchen Pantry DIY
Kitchen Pantry Ideas
Kitchen Pantry Tips
Make Your Own Kitchen Pantry
Making Kitchen Pantry
Pantry In Kitchen DIY
Smart Living

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News