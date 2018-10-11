Need more space? How to make your own kitchen pantry

If you’re looking for a weekend project that involves decluttering cabinets or making use of a small space, consider making your own kitchen pantry.

And no, we’re not talking about throwing up a few walls and a door or even committing to a month-long renovation. Instead, this simple DIY that involves a metal shelf, basic wood and empty jars and baskets will go a long way.

READ MORE: 8 pantry staples that expire sooner than you think

This kitchen pantry is not only practical, but it will help you cut back on items you don’t really need. And remember, always check the expiry dates for products like flour, tea and even oil — some of these expire sooner than you think.

Ready to get started? Watch the full tutorial from the Kin Community above.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel

