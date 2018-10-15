78-year-old woman dies two weeks after head-on crash in Moncton
A 78-year-old New Brunswick woman has died from injuries sustained in a collision two weeks ago in Moncton.
RCMP say the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Berry Mills Road near the Wheeler Boulevard overpass. It appears an eastbound vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle was also struck.
The woman, who was from Riverview, was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle and was taken to hospital. She passed away on Oct. 12 as a result of her injuries.
The driver of that vehicle, an 83-year-old man from Riverview, was taken to hospital with injuries and later released.
An eight-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman, who were also involved in the crash, sustained minor injuries and were later released from hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
