78-year-old woman dies two weeks after head-on crash in Moncton

A 78-year-old New Brunswick woman has died from injuries sustained in a collision two weeks ago in Moncton.

RCMP say the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Berry Mills Road near the Wheeler Boulevard overpass. It appears an eastbound vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle was also struck.

The woman, who was from Riverview, was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle and was taken to hospital. She passed away on Oct. 12 as a result of her injuries.

The driver of that vehicle, an 83-year-old man from Riverview, was taken to hospital with injuries and later released.

An eight-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman, who were also involved in the crash, sustained minor injuries and were later released from hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.