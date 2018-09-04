Saint John man, 19, dies in weekend crash

A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Saint John area Sunday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. along Route 102 in Lower Greenwhich, N.B, which is about 35 kilometres north of Saint John.

Police believe the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and strike a culvert.

READ MORE: Dartmouth man charged with impaired driving was swerving into traffic with child in backseat: police

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

READ MORE: North Street fire was deliberately set, man arrested: Halifax police

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.