Dartmouth man charged with impaired driving was swerving into traffic with child in backseat: police

A 39-year-old Dartmouth man is facing impaired driving charges after a breath test confirmed he was more than double the legal alcohol limit while driving with a young child in the vehicle.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a 911 call from a concerned citizen just before noon Sunday. The caller said there was a possible impaired driver on Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon. The driver was swerving and driving into oncoming traffic, the caller reported.

Within eight minutes of receiving the report, police stopped a 2007 Honda Fit.

Officers approached the vehicle and found a child in a booster seat in the back seat.

Police conducted a breath test, and said the results showed the driver was more than double the legal limit.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80mg.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.