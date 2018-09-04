North Street fire was deliberately set, man arrested: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a fire was deliberately set on North Street on Monday night and they have arrested a man in connection with the incident.
Officers and Halifax Fire were called to the 5700-block of North Street at 9:25 p.m.
At the scene, melted siding can be seen on the side of an apartment building.
The fire appears to have started in the side alley behind the garbage bins. https://t.co/4mkeSSc9sl—
Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) September 04, 2018
Witnesses tell Global News they saw an orange glow and smelled smoke before the fire alarm went off. A resident says firefighters were there “almost immediately” and residents were able to return home in about two or three hours.
Halifax police say they determined the fire was deliberately set and arrested an adult man in Dartmouth “a short time later.”
The investigation is ongoing and police expect to release more details later Tuesday.
—With a file from Silas Brown
