Police release images of suspect wanted in arson at Toronto hotel housing refugees

Toronto police have released security images of a woman wanted in an arson investigation at an east-end hotel housing refugees.

On Oct. 2 just after 10:30 p.m., police and fire services were called to the Radisson Hotel at 55 Hallcrown Place for reports of a fire.

READ MORE: Asylum seekers in Toronto being moved from college dormitories ahead of deadline: Bill Blair

When they arrived, authorities extinguished the fire and found that it originated from the third floor. It was later determined that the fire was started intentionally, police said.

Police released two security images Friday hoping that someone would be able to identify the woman.

READ MORE: Police identify woman wanted for arson in East York fire

She is described as five-feet-six to five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants, and blue running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.