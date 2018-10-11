Police identify woman wanted for arson in East York fire

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 50-year-old Toronto woman, wanted in connection with a fire that’s been ruled arson in East York.

Officers said they responded to a fire at a residential building in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park area on the evening of Sept. 25.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the fire and contain the smoke and no injuries were reported. Police say it was later determined that the fire had started in the garbage chute of the building.

Police have identified the suspect as Dianna Carroll.

Carroll is wanted on charges of arson and failing to comply for probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) and/or online at www.222tips.com,