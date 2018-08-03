Bill Blair, John Tory to meet Friday to discuss housing of asylum seekers in Toronto

Bill Blair, the federal minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, and Toronto Mayor John Tory are meeting Friday morning at city hall to discuss the situation of irregular border crossers and the housing of asylum seekers.

Officials estimate there are currently more than 3,000 refugees and asylum seekers living in the city.

Dormitories at Centennial College and Humber College are temporarily being used to house 344 asylum seekers, including 96 families, but the accommodations must be vacated by Aug. 9 to make way for students entering the fall school session.

Tory has been adamant in recent weeks about the need for federal assistance to help with the cost and logistics of relocation.

The federal government promised to pay to house about 500 asylum seekers in hotels in the Toronto suburbs until they are able to roll out their triage system, which is still weeks away.

Triage system still not ready: feds

The federal government says a triage system aimed at redirecting irregular border crossers from crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto will not be in place until as late as the end of September.

The federal government says it’s working with individual municipalities across Ontario and must identify available housing capacity before it can roll out its triage program.

Ottawa announced the so-called triage system in April following concerns raised by the province of Quebec over an influx of asylum seekers flooding temporary housing facilities in Montreal.

Since then, Toronto has also seen a spike in refugee hopefuls converging on its homeless shelters and college dormitories.

Ontario asks feds to pay up for cost of asylum seekers

The Ontario government has formally requested $200 million from the federal government to pay for the cost of asylum seekers who entered Canada from the United States and who are living in Ontario.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s minister for Children, Community and Social Services, wrote a letter July 26 expressing concern over the government’s efforts in managing the issue of “illegal border crossing” and demanding financial compensation.

In the letter, MacLeod, who is also responsible for immigration, writes that for over a year, Ontario has been straining to support “illegal border crossers” and that the Liberal government’s approach is “now testing the patience and generosity of Ontarians.”

MacLeod says the $200-million figure breaks down as follows: $74 million for shelter costs for the City of Toronto, $12 million for shelter costs for the City of Ottawa, $90 million for social assistance costs her ministry is footing, $20 million for education and $3 million for the Red Cross.

So far the federal government has offered $50 million to provinces, which includes $36 million for Quebec, $3 million for Manitoba and $11 million for Ontario.

— With files from The Canadian Press