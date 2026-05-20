Driver accused of crashing into Nanaimo sushi restaurant detained for drug impairment

Nanaimo RCMP say an SUV driver accused of plowing into a sushi restaurant on Monday may have been impaired by drugs.
Several people were hurt when the SUV crashed into Nana Sushi in Downtown Nanaimo around 7:45 p.m.
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RCMP officers, firefighters and ambulance crews attended the crash.
Several people inside suffered minor injuries, police said, and the restaurant itself was badly damaged.
Police added that the driver, a man in his 40s, was detained for drug-impaired driving.
No charges have yet been laid.
The driver was also hurt in the crash, police said.
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