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Crime

Driver accused of crashing into Nanaimo sushi restaurant detained for drug impairment

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 11:27 am
1 min read
The SUV crashed into a sushi restaurant in downtown Nanaimo on Monday evening. View image in full screen
The SUV crashed into a sushi restaurant in downtown Nanaimo on Monday evening. Nanaimo RCMP
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Nanaimo RCMP say an SUV driver accused of plowing into a sushi restaurant on Monday may have been impaired by drugs.

Several people were hurt when the SUV crashed into Nana Sushi in Downtown Nanaimo around 7:45 p.m.

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RCMP officers, firefighters and ambulance crews attended the crash.

Several people inside suffered minor injuries, police said, and the restaurant itself was badly damaged.

Police added that the driver, a man in his 40s, was detained for drug-impaired driving.

No charges have yet been laid.

The driver was also hurt in the crash, police said.

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