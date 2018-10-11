Police investigating after church heavily damaged in Weymouth
Digby RCMP are searching a suspect after a church in Weymouth, N.S., was damaged by fire.
Police say on Oct. 8, someone entered the church through a window and unsuccessfully tried to start a fire.
Graffiti was spray painted in the church’s parking lot as well, according to police.
RCMP say early Thursday morning, officers responded to a fire at the same location.
The Weymouth Volunteer Fire Department was on scene trying to get the fire under control when police arrived. The church was heavily damaged as a result.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Digby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
