Man arrested after car reported stolen crashes into police cruiser in North Sydney

A 31-year-old man from North Sydney is facing charges after a vehicle that had been reported stolen crashed into a police cruiser.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to reports of a Mazda that was stolen from a North Sydney home.

Officers located the vehicle and followed it at a “safe speed and distance” when it wouldn’t stop.

The driver struck the rear of a police cruiser in the area of King and High streets, according to police, as well as a vehicle parked on the street.

All three vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured, police say.

The suspect was arrested on High Street around 9:30 a.m. and remains in custody. He is facing charges of dangerous and impaired driving.