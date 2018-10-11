2 Nova Scotians charged in connection with illegal cigarettes, drugs and firearms

Nova Scotia RCMP say two Nova Scotians are facing charges in connection with the possession of illegal cigarettes, drugs and firearms.

Police say that as a result of an ongoing investigation, officers searched a home on Pit Road in Joggins, N.S., on Oct. 10.

A 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were arrested after unstamped tobacco was seized.

As they searched the property, police say they seized more than 50,000 contraband cigarettes, along with a quantity of cannabis and an unspecified number of unsecured firearms.

Police say that a small illegal marijuana grow-op was also found and then dismantled.

The man and woman, both from Joggins, N.S., have been charged under the Excise Act, Revenue Act, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code.

They have since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.