Motorcyclist dead after crash with dump truck in York Region
A A
York Regional Police say a male motorcyclist has died after a collision with a dump truck in Schomberg Wednesday evening.
Police said the crash happened on Highway 27, north of 17th Sideroad, at around 6:50 p.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News the victim, a man believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene.
Investigators from the major collision bureau were called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the collision.
Officers shut down part of Highway 27 for the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.