Motorcyclist dead after crash with dump truck in York Region

York Regional Police say a male motorcyclist has died after a collision with a dump truck in Schomberg Wednesday evening.

Police said the crash happened on Highway 27, north of 17th Sideroad, at around 6:50 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim, a man believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene.

Investigators from the major collision bureau were called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Officers shut down part of Highway 27 for the investigation.

YRP is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Hwy 27 between the 17th and 18th Sideroads and as a result, Hwy 27 will be closed for several hours at this location. We will advise when the road reopens. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 11, 2018