Verne Troyer’s death ruled as suicide by LA coroner

The death of Verne Troyer has been ruled death by suicide.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner, the actor died in April of “sequelae of alcohol intoxication” or alcohol abuse. Sequelae refers to a condition that was the consequence of a previous disease or injury.

Troyer, best known for playing the role of Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, was taken from his home to the hospital for reported alcohol intoxication on April 3.

READ MORE: Verne Troyer dead — Austin Powers star dies aged 49

He was pronounced dead on April 21, three weeks later.

A statement released by Troyer’s family following his death said that Troyer had been battling a “time of adversity,” and had recently been baptized.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately, this time was too much.”

The statement added: “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

READ MORE: ‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer hospitalized for alcohol addiction

The actor’s death came a year after he announced that he was being treated for alcohol addiction.

Troyer’s battle with alcohol had been ongoing. The actor checked into rehab numerous times over the years.

In 2002, Troyer nearly died from alcohol poisoning after going on a bender following his split from wife Genevieve Gallen after she decided to end their marriage of two months.

READ MORE: Cameron Monaghan, Ian Gallagher on ‘Shameless,’ says he’s leaving series

Troyer addressed his current situation at the time in an Instagram post, writing “I’d like to address a very personal situation.”

“As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day. I’ve been receiving treatment for the last week, and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment centre later this week to continue to get the help I need … with your support, I got this,” he wrote.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.