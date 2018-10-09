Cameron Monaghan, Ian Gallagher on ‘Shameless,’ says he’s leaving series

Shameless is saying goodbye to another Gallagher.

Cameron Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher on the series, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving the show after the next episode.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally,” Monaghan wrote.

He continued: “I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious. All good things come to an end. An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.”

Monaghan went on to announce that the next episode, which airs Oct. 14, will be his last.

“I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character,” he explained.

“This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?” Monaghan concluded.

After Monaghan made his announcement on Oct. 8, many people took to Twitter to discuss his upcoming exit from the series.

this week is gonna be ian gallagher appreciation week. i think we all need this — s(pooky)avy (@castlerocknroll) October 8, 2018

NEXT WEEK IS IAN GALLAGHER'S LAST APPEARANCE ON #SHAMELESS AND I DON'T CARE IF I AM SPOILING THIS BECAUSE I WILL NOT SUFFER ALONE. pic.twitter.com/zx6EJGPDhc — Coco Da BOO-er 🎃 (@CocoDaBear) October 8, 2018

we hope ian gets the ending he deserves, you've helped so many. we are sad to see you go it's been a pleasure to see your story and to cam thank you for playing this role that is loved by many we will support you in this journey WE LOVE YOU IAN GALLAGHER AND CAMERON MONAGHAN! pic.twitter.com/0aMzdBPZtL — allisonnn🕸🃏 (@allisonixm) October 8, 2018

ian gallagher’s storyline is honestly the saddest on tv ever — milli 🕸 (@ryanrossthisis) October 7, 2018

"Shameless" without Ian Gallagher? It's a NO for me. BYE #Shameless — muriel loves anni (@artgallicchio) October 8, 2018

IAN GALLAGHER, MICKEY MILKOVICH, FIONA GALLAGHER YOU WILL ALL BE TRULY MISSED WE LOVE YOU — allisonnn🕸🃏 (@allisonixm) October 8, 2018

LISTEN HE BETTER RUN OFF AND BE WITH HIS SOULMATE IN MEXICO THAT IS THE ONLY ENDING FOR IAN GALLAGHER THAT I WILL ACCEPT YA HEAR ME — leanna (@mickeysnoel) October 8, 2018

Monaghan becomes the second series regular to leave Shameless this season.

At the end of August, Emmy Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher, announced she was leaving after Season 9.

Rossum wrote an open letter to fans of the series on Facebook, saying, “I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

“See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of,” she wrote. “But even off set, it feels real. We’ve watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are. I taught Emma to shave her legs. I was there when Ethan learned to drive. Shanola and Jeremy and Joan and Bill danced at my wedding in New York last year. Our fearless leader John Wells thankfully held Sam and me up on those rickety chairs during the hora. I’ve spent the Jewish holy days in temple with David Nevins and his wonderful wife and kids. It really feels like a family.”

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift,” she continued. “There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. I tirelessly prepped the audition with my coach Terry Knickerbocker. I walked to the appointment in the rain so I looked dishevelled. During my third audition, when I got the part IN the room, I literally jumped up and down screaming in joyous relief and disbelief. Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life.”

Rossum, who starred in the hit Showtime series since it premiered in 2011, went on to say how “proud” and “filled with gratitude” she is as the show reaches 100 episodes.