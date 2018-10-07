Traffic
October 7, 2018 12:10 am
Updated: October 7, 2018 12:22 am

Man driving mom’s car has vehicle seized after driving 133 km/h in 50 km/h zone: Peel police

Officers allege a 21-year-old man drove 133 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Brampton Saturday evening.

Police say a man driving his mother’s car had the vehicle impounded and his licence suspended after he allegedly drove more than two-and-a-half times over the speed limit on a local Brampton road.

Peel Regional Police told Global News officers pulled the vehicle over on Goreway Drive, south of Queen Street East, after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Const. Akhil Mooken said the 21-year-old driver was travelling north and was clocked at 133 km/h. He said the posted speed limit for Goreway Drive is 50 km/h.

Mooken said the driver has been charged with stunt driving and speeding. He said the car would be impounded for seven days.

When it comes to excessive speeding in Peel Region, Mooken said it’s something officers are seeing on a regular basis.

“Unfortunately it’s happening more and more,” he said, adding at least once a week officers charge a driver for going at least 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“Speeding has and will continue to kill people just due to [a driver’s] reckless driving.”

Global News