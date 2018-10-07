Man driving mom’s car has vehicle seized after driving 133 km/h in 50 km/h zone: Peel police

Police say a man driving his mother’s car had the vehicle impounded and his licence suspended after he allegedly drove more than two-and-a-half times over the speed limit on a local Brampton road.

Peel Regional Police told Global News officers pulled the vehicle over on Goreway Drive, south of Queen Street East, after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Const. Akhil Mooken said the 21-year-old driver was travelling north and was clocked at 133 km/h. He said the posted speed limit for Goreway Drive is 50 km/h.

READ MORE: Aston Martin clocked at 118 km/h over speed limit in Vaughan school zone

Mooken said the driver has been charged with stunt driving and speeding. He said the car would be impounded for seven days.

When it comes to excessive speeding in Peel Region, Mooken said it’s something officers are seeing on a regular basis.

“Unfortunately it’s happening more and more,” he said, adding at least once a week officers charge a driver for going at least 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“Speeding has and will continue to kill people just due to [a driver’s] reckless driving.”

What does driving 133km/h in a 50km/h zone get you? A license suspension and an automatic court date. Oh, and impounding moms car for 7 days. The 21 year-old driver has some explaining to do…. pic.twitter.com/pUvprrBhfn — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 7, 2018

Drivers travelling through #Peel, should know that there will be zero tolerance for those caught speeding. Officers from our Road Safety Services are constantly on patrol and in search of those that choose to ignore speed limits and put others at risk. Be smart. #DriveSafe — Cst. Akhil Mooken (@OfficerMooken) October 7, 2018