Driver charged after police say vehicle clocked going 119 km/h on 60 km/h Mississauga street

Peel Regional Police say a driver is facing stunt driving charges and had their vehicle towed after being clocked travelling more than twice the speed limit on a Mississauga street.

Police said the Honda Civic, which had four people inside including a child, was pulled over on Eglinton Avenue West near Creditview Road before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, prompting the service to post an update on its Twitter page.

“Regional Traffic Unit stopped this Civic going [119] km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone,” police wrote.

“Stunting charges laid, licence suspended and vehicle impounded. #NotSmart #TimeToWalk”

Const. Harinder Sohi told Global News late Thursday that stunt driving continues to be an ongoing issue for officers conducting traffic enforcement.

“People are not getting the message even though they lose their licence for seven days. They get their car impounded for seven days. Honestly, when your insurance comes up for renewal, good luck with that,” he said.

“It’s very dangerous. The thrill you get for the few seconds that you do to get going up to that speed, but the consequences of losing your life or killing someone else is not worth it.”

Correction: Speed on radar gun is 119 km/hr, I incorrectly typed 129 km/hr. Apologies. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 14, 2018