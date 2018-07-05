Speeding, stunt driving among the 150 tickets issued by OPP during long-weekend blitz

Middlesex County OPP say they laid more charges during this year’s Canada Day long weekend than in 2017.

Police say they laid more than 150 charges for various violations including 11 liquor violations, twice as many as last year.

Roughly 100 speeding tickets were issued, up significantly from the 34 in 2017.

Middlesex OPP laid four distracted driving charges and charged two people with impaired driving.

The Canada Day Long Weekend Aggressive Driving Campaign also resulted in the issuing of seven stunt driving tickets, compared to only two in 2017.