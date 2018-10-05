Guelph Storm acquire Domenico Commisso from Oshawa Generals

The Guelph Storm said Friday the team has acquired forward Domenico Commisso from the Oshawa Generals.

Commisso is six feet two inches, 182 pounds and an overager from Oakville and was the Generals’ fifth round pick in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection.

“Dom has been a very effective and reliable player throughout his time in Oshawa,” said George Burnett, Storm general manager and head coach. “To be able to add a strong and motivated player to our group early in the season will prove to be beneficial.”

Commisso was acquired in exchange for a third-round pick in 2023, a second in 2024 and a fifth-round selection in 2021.

Last year, he recorded 62 points in 63 games, finishing third in team scoring and first in goals scored with 23.

“I’m very excited to join the Guelph Storm Hockey Club,” Commisso said. “I look forward to playing with this strong group and finishing my OHL career on a winning note.”

Commisso will make his storm debut on Friday when the Sarnia Sting visit the Sleeman Centre for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Tune in to 1460 CJOY at 7:15 p.m. for the pre-game show and play-by-play call with Larry Mellott.