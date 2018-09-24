Guelph Storm drop home opener against Sudbury Wolves

The Guelph Storm have started the 2018-19 season with two losses after losing their home opener 4-2 to the Sudbury Wolves.

Storm Forward Liam Hawel picked up his third goal in two games with a power0play goal in the first period.

Nate Schnarr’s goal also came on the power play in the first period.

Despite trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Wolves scored four unanswered goals, including Drake Pilon’s shorthanded game winner in the second period.

Guelph managed 22 shots on Sudbury’s net, while Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich turned away 25 shots.

The Storm return to action on Friday, Sept. 28 when they host the Owen Sound Attack.

Tune into 1460 CJOY at 7:15 p.m. for the pre-game show with Larry Mellott.

They'll be fine @Storm_City despite these first two losses. Keep in mind half the team has been away at NHL camps. They need practice time together. I'm sure George will address that this week! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) September 22, 2018