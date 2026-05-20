University of Alberta’s Abby Guezen, Ryder Rattee sweep 2026 U Sports awards

The University of Alberta swept the U Sports awards with volleyball player Abby Guezen named female athlete of the year and sprinter Ryder Rattee male athlete of the year.
It’s just the second time a single university claimed both honours after McGill hockey players Ann-Sophie Bettez and Marc-André Dorion in 2012.
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Guezen led the Pandas to an 18-2 record, a Canada West championship and Alberta’s first national women’s volleyball title in almost 20 years.
Rattee claimed three titles at the national championship and broke a U Sports record in the 300 metres. He went undefeated in his individual distances in 2026 despite a lingering back injury.
Winners of the Lois and Doug Mitchell Awards receive a $5,000 scholarship, a trophy and a commemorative ring.
U Sports is one of the largest sports leagues in Canada with nearly 15,000 student-athletes playing varsity sports in 58 Canadian universities from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
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