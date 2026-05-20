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Sports

University of Alberta’s Abby Guezen, Ryder Rattee sweep 2026 U Sports awards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2026 9:09 pm
1 min read
The University of Alberta swept the U Sports awards with sprinter Ryder Rattee (left) named male athlete of the year and volleyball player Abby Guezen (right) named female athlete of the year for 2026. View image in full screen
The University of Alberta swept the U Sports awards with sprinter Ryder Rattee (left) named male athlete of the year and volleyball player Abby Guezen (right) named female athlete of the year for 2026. Credit: Alberta Athletics
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The University of Alberta swept the U Sports awards with volleyball player Abby Guezen named female athlete of the year and sprinter Ryder Rattee male athlete of the year.

It’s just the second time a single university claimed both honours after McGill hockey players Ann-Sophie Bettez and Marc-André Dorion in 2012.

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Guezen led the Pandas to an 18-2 record, a Canada West championship and Alberta’s first national women’s volleyball title in almost 20 years.

Rattee claimed three titles at the national championship and broke a U Sports record in the 300 metres. He went undefeated in his individual distances in 2026 despite a lingering back injury.

Winners of the Lois and Doug Mitchell Awards receive a $5,000 scholarship, a trophy and a commemorative ring.

U Sports is one of the largest sports leagues in Canada with nearly 15,000 student-athletes playing varsity sports in 58 Canadian universities from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.

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