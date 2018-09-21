Guelph Storm drop season opener to Windsor Spitfires in overtime

Despite outshooting the Windsor Spitfires 46-29, the Guelph Storm dropped their season opener 4-3 in overtime.

Forward Liam Hawel picked up two goals in the loss, while Nate Schnarr recorded a goal and an assist.

Rookie Ty Collins earned his first career OHL point in the game as he assisted on Hawel’s second goal of the game in the third period.

Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich made 25 saves.

Spitfires’ rookie netminder Kari Piiroinen was the star of the evening, turning away 43 shots, including 19 in the first period.

After earning one point in Windsor, the Storm will play their home opener at the Sleeman Centre on Friday night as they host the Sudbury Wolves.

