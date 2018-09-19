2018-19 Ontario Hockey League Preview

At the start of any season in the Ontario Hockey League, there are always more questions than answers.

Who will stick in the National Hockey League?

Which overage players will find new places to play?

Which youngsters will contribute immediately?

2018-19 is no different, but here is an early look at where every team begins the season.

The Western Conference

Poised to make noise

Saginaw

Well coached and well developed, the Spirit arrived last year in their remarkable comeback against Sarnia in early December. Saginaw trailed 6-0 with two minutes to go in the second period and won 7-6 in overtime. Their core has grown together and is poised to take a very big step this year. Watch out for Blade Jenkins and Nicholas Porco as both head into their second seasons. Bode Wilde is a key addition on defence. The return of Import goaltenders netted the Sprit Ivan Prosvetov. He’s been good in the NAHL and USHL the past two seasons and now the Arizona Coyotes prospect gets an opportunity to show what he can do in the OHL.

Owen Sound

An abundance of overagers marked the early decision-making, but the Attack have more than enough talent even after paring down to three 20-year olds. Their overall depth is not what it was, however this is a team with very good skill. Mack Guzda is poised to step into the starting role in net. 19-year old Brady Lyle and Markus Phillips will lead the defence and Nick Suzuki and Aiden Dudas are two very scary catalysts on offence.

Young and dangerous

London Knights

London elected to move four veterans at the trade deadline last year and they kick-started an injection of youth for the Knights. Liam Foudy is coming of a solid second half and the Blue Jackets’ first-rounder will be a key part of the offense. London’s first four picks in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection, Luke Evangelista, Antonio Stranges, Sahil Panwar and Gerard Keane will all get a chance to contribute. The Knights are set in net with a tandem of Joseph Raaymakers and Jordan Kooy. On defence look for Alec Regula to continue his upward trajectory. He was a third-round pick of the Red Wings in June.

Windsor Spitfires

The 2017 Memorial Cup champions used last season to groom a new young core and they have only added to it. Windsor stole the headlines during the pre-season when they picked up forward Will Cuylle from Peterborough for seven draft picks. Cuylle was the third overall pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. The price was steep, but the Spitfires could recover some of those picks should they elect to trade goaltender Michael DiPietro at some point. Defencemen Nathan Staois, Grayson Ladd and Luka Henault form an excellent trio and all three are 17 years old. The offence can get contributions from a number of places.

Looking to make their mark

Guelph Storm

The Storm are in an interesting position. They had two down years and then took a step back into a playoff spot last season and return some very good skill at all positions. Londoner Isaac Ratcliffe will be hard for defencemen to handle. Cam Hills, Tag Bertuzzi and Mason Primeau are three outstanding sophomores up front. One defence, Garrett McFadden cannot be replaced on or off the ice, but there is a solid core. Anthony Popovic played 60 games last year and may have a large workload this year too.

Flint Firebirds

Life did not start out so easily for the Firebirds in Flint. Turbulent might be too mild a word. But credit people like George Burnett and former captain Alex Peters for settling everything down. Now in year four since their move from Plymouth, the Firebirds enter the year with excellent depth at forward and on defence. They added former Knight Emanuel Vella in goal and they will be a handful for all of their opponents and perhaps even a true contender by the end of the regular season.

One step back

Sarnia Sting

Sarnia loaded up for a run that wound up being stopped in the second round of the 2018 OHL playoffs. Going all-in can sometimes bring about a re-build the following season. That doesn’t have to be the case for the Sting. They still have an excellent stable of defencemen. Up front, Adam Ruzkicka and Hugo Leufvenius provide pop that will be propped up by Jamieson Rees and Maple Leafs’ prospect Ryan McGregor. Sarnia’s largest change comes in goal where Justin Fazio has graduated. 6’4 230 pound London native Aidan Hughes gets the first crack at claiming the Sting crease.

Soo Greyhounds

The Greyhounds had a season to remember in 2018-19. They lost just seven times in regulation. The only thing missing at the end of the playoffs was a championship. Player losses to graduation are significant, but what the Greyhounds lack in depth, they can make up for in returning players who know how to win. Matthew Vilalta returns in goal as well. Sault Ste. Marie will not challenge for a title, but they do not have to bottom out either.

Building

Erie Otters

After four consecutive 50-win seasons that culminated in the 2017 OHL title, the Otters stepped back last season. They continued to look to the future by trading Ivan Lodnia to Niagara in the off-season and used the fourth overall pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection to take offensive defenceman Jamie Drysdale. Erie will continue to grow in 2018-19.

Kitchener Rangers

The deal to send Giovanni Vallati to Oshawa before the season tells you everything about Kitchener’s plans in 2018-19. After making moves and getting to within a double-overtime goal of eliminating the Greyhounds and making it to the OHL Championship series, the Rangers are rebuilding.

Eastern Conference

Poised to make noise

Ottawa 67s

Ottawa is the deepest team in the league and boasts enough skill to be called an early favourite in 2018-19. They will need a proven goaltender or two. Expect them to already be elbows deep in conversations about what it would take to acquire Michel DiPietro.

Niagara Ice Dogs

They have done a very good job building after their run to the finals in 2016. Ivan Lodnia was a nice pick-up and teamed with Akil Thomas, he could lead a change back to the finals in 2019.

Oshawa Generals

They have established a nice cycle of players that has seen them stay competitive over the past few seasons and that cycle will continue. They have significant talent in Serron Noel, Jack Studnicka and Allan McShane. Look for their cycle of competitiveness to continue.

Barrie Colts

From last place to Central Division champs was one of the truly impressive feats of last year. The Colts are poised to take another step. Led by Joey Keane and Tyler Tucker on the back and good skill and depth up front, Barrie can play fast and physical.

Defending champs

Hamilton

The defending OHL champions did what they set out to do when they began adding veterans last year. They won it all. They have enough returning players who know what it takes to keep them from sliding too far down the standings. Should they wind up with a few bonus returns from the NHL, who knows?

Trying to reach the next rung

Peterborough Petes

Unlike their largest rival, the Generals, Peterborough has been in another sort of cycle. They can’t seem to kick things into the next gear. They can be summed up best by Stealer’s Wheel. They are “Stuck in the Middle.”

North Bay Battalion

They continue to be reliable and steady. The Battalion are younger on defence than they have been in years. They are also more dangerous up front than they have been in years. Justin Brazeau will be a monster for any team to handle.

Sudbury Wolves

One of these years, things have to catch fire in the Nickel City. They won’t create an inferno this year, but a steady flame has finally been lit. Quinton Byfield is a superstar in the making and he isn’t alone.

Time to build again

Mississauga Steelheads

The Steelheads couldn’t follow up their 2017 finals appearance with a title in 2017-18 or even a return to the championship series. They will turn the team over to youngsters like Thomas Harley and Cole Schwindt.

Kingston Frontenacs

After going for it last year and losing Eemeli Rasanen and Linus Nyman to Europe, it is going to be a long year in Kingston. They are the easy favourites for the first overall pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.