Guelph Storm sweep 2-game weekend set

To celebrate the return of defenceman Ryan Merkley from San Jose Sharks’ training camp, the Guelph Storm picked up two wins over the weekend.

Their first win of the season came in a 6-2 victory over the Owen Sound attack on Friday at Sleeman Centre.

Daniil Chayka and Ty Collins scored their first OHL goals, while Merkley picked up an assist in the win.

Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich made 31 saves.

Saturday’s game in Saginaw may have caused a few more grey hairs for Storm head coach George Burnett after the team blew a five-goal lead before winning 6-5 in overtime.

Cedric Ralph had a hat trick for Guelph and the game winner in overtime which was forced by the Spirit’s Brady Gilmour after a giveaway by Merkley to score with eight seconds left in regulation.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Mason Primeau and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for Guelph.

Nico Daws made 28 saves for Guelph in the win.

The Storm are now 2-1-1 on the season and sit in third place in the western conference.

They will host Sarnia on Friday at Sleeman Centre. Tune in to 1460 CJOY at 7:15 p.m. with Larry Mellott on the pre-game show.