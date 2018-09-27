Suspect wanted after 11-year-old punched and knocked off scooter in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking for a male suspect after an 11-year-old boy was punched while riding his scooter to school in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. when the child was riding on a pathway in the Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Chapparal Drive area, near Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway East.

Officers said in a statement that the suspect was walking in the opposite direction when he said to the child, “Get over here.” The boy was then knocked off his scooter and punched by the suspect after refusing, investigators said.

Police said the child swung his scooter and hit the man, who then took off. The boy went to school and told the staff what happened. Officers said the boy had a minor injury and was treated by paramedics at the school.

Investigators said they are looking for a male suspect who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue or black Nike shoes.

Police asked anyone who saw what happened or those who live in the area and surveillance video to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.