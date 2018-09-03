Man charged after woman sexually assaulted and boy stabbed in rooming house: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man is facing seven charges in an alleged sexual assault and stabbing at a rooming house in the city’s north end.

Police say the man was wielding a knife when he allegedly entered a woman’s room, sexually assaulted her and stabbed a boy.

They say the boy’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators say Ronald Peter Tibando, 54, of Toronto, was arrested on Sunday on charges that include sexual assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Police say the accused was also a resident at the rooming house and allegedly knew the victim.