Police seek suspect accused of assaulting two children at Mississauga pool

Peel Police have released images of a suspect accused of assaulting two children at a pool in Mississauga.

Police allege that the man assaulted an 11-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy in the pool area at the Mississauga Valley Community Centre on the evening of Friday, June 8. The two victims did not have any injuries.

Police are hoping that someone may recognize the man in the images and help identify him.

READ MORE: Man suffers critical injuries after shooting in Mississauga: paramedics

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 50s, six feet tall, with short grey hair and a heavy build.

On the day of the alleged assault, he was also wearing a blue swimsuit, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel Police at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).