Man suffers critical injuries after shooting in Mississauga: paramedics

A 21-year-old man was transported to hospital following a shooting in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call around 12:12 p.m. on Acorn Place at Elia Avenue just east of Hurontario Street and south of Eglinton Avenue.

Peel Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive or a suspect description.

A number of shootings have occurred at Acorn Place within the past year.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times on Jan. 22 and another man in his 20s was shot on Nov. 9, 2017.