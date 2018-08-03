Crime
August 3, 2018 1:05 pm
Updated: August 3, 2018 2:19 pm

Man suffers critical injuries after shooting in Mississauga: paramedics

The scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Friday.

Kevin Maddock/Global News
A 21-year-old man was transported to hospital following a shooting in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call around 12:12 p.m. on Acorn Place at Elia Avenue just east of Hurontario Street and south of Eglinton Avenue.

Peel Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive or a suspect description.

A number of shootings have occurred at Acorn Place within the past year.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times on Jan. 22 and another man in his 20s was shot on Nov. 9, 2017.

