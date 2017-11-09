Man shot multiple times in Mississauga
A man has been shot multiple times in Mississauga on Thursday night.
Peel Regional Police said officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at Acorn Place and Elia Avenue around 6:45 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.
—With files from Erick Espinosa
