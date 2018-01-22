Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in Mississauga

A 27-year-old man is in hospital following a shooting in Mississauga overnight.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call around 12:29 a.m. at an apartment complex near Acorn Place and Elia Avenue.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Peel Paramedics said the man suffered gunshots wounds to the abdomen and back.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects and the investigation is ongoing.