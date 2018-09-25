Man accused of taking hammer to Saskatoon FlexParking station

A man accused of taking a hammer to a FlexParking station in downtown Saskatoon had to be treated after being bitten by a police dog.

Officers said they came across the man early Tuesday morning in the 200-block of 21st Street East using a hammer to damage the station.

Saskatoon police said the man charged the officers when he saw them, but ran off when they drew their Tasers, which were not deployed.

A foot chase then took place and the man was taken into custody after being tracked down by a police dog.

He was treated by paramedics for dog bites, but did not require hospitalization.

The 24-year-old man is charged with willful damage, obstruction, and weapons-related offences.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Saskatoon provincial court.