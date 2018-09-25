Woman killed in crash on Highway 40 near Battleford, Sask.

A woman reported missing in Saskatchewan has been killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The collision happened Monday morning on Highway 40 west of Battleford.

Battlefords RCMP said a 30-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

READ MORE: Wrong way driver on Highway 16 charged with impaired driving

She had been reported missing to police by her family early in the morning of Sept. 22 after last being seen the previous day.

The cause of the fatal collision remains under investigation.