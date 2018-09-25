Canada
September 25, 2018 9:24 am

Woman killed in crash on Highway 40 near Battleford, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A woman who had been reported missing by her family has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 40 near Battleford, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

A woman reported missing in Saskatchewan has been killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The collision happened Monday morning on Highway 40 west of Battleford.

Battlefords RCMP said a 30-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

READ MORE: Wrong way driver on Highway 16 charged with impaired driving

She had been reported missing to police by her family early in the morning of Sept. 22 after last being seen the previous day.

The cause of the fatal collision remains under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Battleford
Battleford Saskatchewan
Battlefords RCMP
Collision
Crash
Highway 40
Highway 40 Saskatchewan
missing person
Missing Woman
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News