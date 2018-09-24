City of Kingston official dies from storm-related injuries

A Kingston city official died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a falling tree during the eastern Ontario storms on Friday.

Darren Smith, who was the supervisor of recreation facilities at the city of Kingston, was struck by a large maple tree that fell at his home in the Elgin, Ont., area.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Smith’s surviving family, he died from injuries sustained during the accident.

Mayor Bryan Paterson released a statement on Monday on Smith’s death.

“On behalf of Kingston city council I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.”

Smith is survived by his daughter Abby, 17, his son Jason, 19, and his wife, Diane.

As well as being a long-time city official and a father of two, Smith was a youth hockey coach and an active member of his community.

The GoFundMe page dedicated to Smith had raised almost all of its $20,000 goal by Monday.

