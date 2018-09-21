At least 2 tornadoes touch down near Ottawa as video of winds and damage light up social media

The Ottawa airport was on backup power and social media lit up with video and photos of damage from tornadoes near the nation’s capital on Friday.

Global News meteorologist confirmed that there were at least two tornadoes near Ottawa — one in the Dunrobin area, another in Gatineau.

WATCH: Video posted to social media on Friday showed dark storm clouds and damage after a storm rolled through the Gatineau and Ottawa areas

Lynne Lessard, deputy press secretary for International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr tweeted this video of a storm swirling in Gatineau.

Lynne Lessard, deputy press secretary for International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr tweeted this video of a storm swirling in Gatineau.

This video, taken by Andrew MacKendrick, director of media relations for Health Minister Jane Philpott, showed a tornado blowing through Gatineau.

And this video showed a tornado as the user passed through Dunrobin:

Just passed Dunrobin – seemed to travel straight down Thomas Dolan Parkway…

Just passed Dunrobin – seemed to travel straight down Thomas Dolan Parkway…

The Professional Paramedic Association of Ottawa said they responded to 16 calls related to a tornado in the Dunrobin area, about 35 kilometres from Ottawa on Friday.

– patients trapped in houses

– people trapped in basements

– patients trapped in cars

– power lines down

– trauma from debris

The organization said calls concerned people who were trapped in their homes, basements and cars as power lines went down.

The organization said calls concerned people who were trapped in their homes, basements and cars as power lines went down.

This is what damage looked like in Dunrobin.

These videos showed stormy clouds and damage near Gatineau and Ottawa.

These pictures showed power lines down and broader damage in the Greenbank area.

Homes were damaged in the Mont-Bleu area of Gatineau.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa airport was on backup power on Friday.

There were flooded streets in Ottawa’s Glebe neighbourhood.

There were flooded streets in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood.