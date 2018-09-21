Strong winds, heavy rain knock out power for thousands across Quebec

Heavy rain and strong winds have knocked out power for thousands of residents across Quebec.

Hydro-Québec reported that a little more than 100,000 people were in the dark as of early Friday night.

The most affected areas include the Montérégie, Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions.

The public utility said “60 teams are hard at work and others are on their way to the most affected areas.”

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for several regions across the province.

It said powerful winds of up to 90 km/hour were expected throughout the night.

Thunderstorms and high winds are currently causing #outages in several areas, including #Richelieu, #Mauricie and #Laurentides. Our teams are deployed to restore service as quickly as possible.https://t.co/gLEOJ6D2pG — Hydro-Québec (@hydro_customer) September 21, 2018

The weather agency asked residents to put away or secure objects that could be damaged by winds.

Meanwhile, at least two tornadoes formed near Ottawa — one in Gatineau, another near Dunrobin.

Social media light up with photos and video of damage throughout Ontario and western Quebec.