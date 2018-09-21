Strong winds, heavy rain knock out power for thousands across Quebec

Heavy rain and strong winds have knocked out power for thousands of residents across Quebec.
Hydro-Québec reported that a little more than 100,000 people were in the dark as of early Friday night.
The most affected areas include the Montérégie, Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions.
The public utility said “60 teams are hard at work and others are on their way to the most affected areas.”
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for several regions across the province.
It said powerful winds of up to 90 km/hour were expected throughout the night.
The weather agency asked residents to put away or secure objects that could be damaged by winds.
Meanwhile, at least two tornadoes formed near Ottawa — one in Gatineau, another near Dunrobin.
Social media light up with photos and video of damage throughout Ontario and western Quebec.
