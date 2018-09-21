Canada
September 21, 2018 7:36 pm
Updated: September 21, 2018 7:45 pm

Strong winds, heavy rain knock out power for thousands across Quebec

By Online Producer  Global News

Video posted to social media on Friday showed dark storm clouds and damage after a storm rolled through the Gatineau and Ottawa areas on Friday.

A A

Heavy rain and strong winds have knocked out power for thousands of residents across Quebec.

Hydro-Québec reported that a little more than 100,000 people were in the dark as of early Friday night.

The most affected areas include the Montérégie, Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions.

READ MORE: At least 2 tornadoes touch down near Ottawa as video of winds and damage light up social media

The public utility said “60 teams are hard at work and others are on their way to the most affected areas.”

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for several regions across the province.

It said powerful winds of up to 90 km/hour were expected throughout the night.

The weather agency asked residents to put away or secure objects that could be damaged by winds.

Meanwhile, at least two tornadoes formed near Ottawa — one in Gatineau, another near Dunrobin.

Social media light up with photos and video of damage throughout Ontario and western Quebec.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
gatineau tornado
Hydro-Quebec
Montreal weather
Montreal winds
Quebec Weather
quebec wind storm
Quebec winds
Tornado
tornado gatineau
Wind Warning
winds quebec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News