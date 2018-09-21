B.C. municipal election digest 2018: This week’s top stories

Voters in British Columbia head to the polls Oct. 20 to vote in municipal elections.

Global News has complete coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, including a look at all the municipalities and candidates in B.C.

One thing can be certain out of this election, and that’s change.

Two-thirds of Metro Vancouver’s mayors have decided it is time to bow out and won’t be seeking re-election.

Only eight of the region’s 21 mayors are seeking re-election, compared with 16 who campaigned to keep their jobs in 2014 (with 14 winning re-election).

With candidate Kennedy Stewart currently in top spot to become Vancouver’s next mayor, according to a recent poll, Vancouver is certainly a race to watch this election, as Mayor Gregor Robertson is stepping down.

No matter who wins the job as Vancouver’s mayor, history will be made.

Some candidates are already starting to make campaign promises, as well.

One Green Party candidate for park board is proposing a pilot project to allow limited alcohol consumption on certain beaches and in certain parks.

Global News is highlighting some municipalities around the province leading up to the election.

Here you will find the full lists of candidates for mayor and council in your riding:

Alert Bay

Chilliwack

Fort St. John

Kamloops

Maple Ridge

North Saanich

Queen Charlotte

Terrace

West Vancouver

