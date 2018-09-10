Atlantic Canada will have varying cannabis laws — here’s what you need to know
Just over a month remains until recreational cannabis is legalized across Canada and although many of the rules and regulations will be largely similar from province to province, some will vary from one jurisdiction on the east coast to another.
At the end of June, Bill C-45 received Royal Assent.
Shortly after that, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that Oct. 17 would be the day recreational cannabis would become legal.
The fast-approaching date has created a substantial amount of buzz and speculation on what legalization will mean for Canadians, but depending on where you live could make some difference in the matter.
The Similarities
- All Atlantic provinces will enforce an age restriction of 19 years for the sale and possession of cannabis
- Maximum amount for purchase in a single transaction is 30 grams
- Maximum amount you can carry in public is 30 grams
- Four plants can be grown per household
- Consumption only permitted in private residences or adjacent property
- Consumption is not permitted in a vehicle by drivers or passengers
The Differences
- Sale in N.S., N.B. and P.E.I. will be through Crown liquor corporation run stores — Sale in N.L. will be overseen by Crown but carried out by private retailers
- Nova Scotia will co-locate cannabis sales with alcohol sales in a separate room at existing NSLC stores, save for one standalone location
- New Brunswick requires cannabis be kept in secure, locked container or room
- Transporting cannabis in N.S., P.E.I. and N.L. is similar to transporting alcohol, sealed and not accessible to drivers or passengers, N.B. no such regulation
