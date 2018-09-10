Atlantic Canada will have varying cannabis laws — here’s what you need to know

Just over a month remains until recreational cannabis is legalized across Canada and although many of the rules and regulations will be largely similar from province to province, some will vary from one jurisdiction on the east coast to another.

READ MORE: ‘Modern and bright’: NSLC unveils renovated cannabis retail outlet ahead of legalization

At the end of June, Bill C-45 received Royal Assent.

Shortly after that, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that Oct. 17 would be the day recreational cannabis would become legal.

The fast-approaching date has created a substantial amount of buzz and speculation on what legalization will mean for Canadians, but depending on where you live could make some difference in the matter.

The Similarities

All Atlantic provinces will enforce an age restriction of 19 years for the sale and possession of cannabis

Maximum amount for purchase in a single transaction is 30 grams

Maximum amount you can carry in public is 30 grams

Four plants can be grown per household

Consumption only permitted in private residences or adjacent property

Consumption is not permitted in a vehicle by drivers or passengers

At this point cannabis retail location numbers in Atlantic Canada are expected to look like this on Oct 17 although NL has one request for tender remaining. pic.twitter.com/Le2K4AMOJt — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) September 10, 2018

The Differences

Sale in N.S., N.B. and P.E.I. will be through Crown liquor corporation run stores — Sale in N.L. will be overseen by Crown but carried out by private retailers

Nova Scotia will co-locate cannabis sales with alcohol sales in a separate room at existing NSLC stores, save for one standalone location

New Brunswick requires cannabis be kept in secure, locked container or room

Transporting cannabis in N.S., P.E.I. and N.L. is similar to transporting alcohol, sealed and not accessible to drivers or passengers, N.B. no such regulation

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe