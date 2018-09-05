Man shows up at N.S. hospital with stab wounds, ends up charged with assault

A Springhill, N.S., man who showed up at the hospital with stab wounds to his back and neck has been charged with aggravated assault.

The RCMP say the man arrived at the hospital in Springhill on the night of Sept. 1 with the injuries but refused to tell police what had happened to him.

READ: Man assaulted, robbed while sleeping in Superstore parking lot: HRP

After an investigation, police discovered a second man who had been seriously injured following a fight with the first man. The victim told police that the suspect had beaten him with a guitar, which resulted in broken bones in his face and arm, as well as a fractured skull.

The victim then explained he had used a knife to defend himself. The victim remains in hospital.

The suspect, 64-year-old Revere Ruddick, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 902-597-3779 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.