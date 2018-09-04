Man assaulted, robbed while sleeping in Superstore parking lot: HRP

A man claims he was robbed and assaulted while sleeping in his vehicle in a grocery store parking lot overnight Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say at 12:45 p.m., a 45-year-old man entered the QEII Health Sciences Centre claiming he was assaulted sometime overnight.

The victim told officers that he had been sleeping in his white SUV in the parking lot of the Superstore on Barrington Street.

“Some time during the early morning hours he was awoken by a male suspect tapping on his window asking for a light for a cigarette,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“When he put down his window he was struck on the head by an unknown object and lost consciousness.”

When he woke later in the morning, the victim realized his wallet and a sum of cash was missing.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The only description of the suspect is that he’s a man, possibly wearing a white jacket.