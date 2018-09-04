Three-motorcycle collision in Hants County kills man, seriously injures another

One man has died and another was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-motorcycle crash in Hants County on Monday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened at 5 p.m. in Sweets Corner, about 10 kilometres outside Windsor.
Police say two motorcycles collided head on, causing a chain-reaction crash with a third bike with two people.
One of the drivers died at the scene, while another was sent to hospital via LifeFlight significantly inured.
The driver of the third motorcycle was sent to hospital, and the passenger on that bike sustained minor injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
