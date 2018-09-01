Canada
Police on scene of serious motorcycle crash in Lunenburg area

Police say the crash happened along Cornwall Road.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a serious motorcycle collision in the Lunenburg, N.S., area.

Nova Scotia RCMP have released few details at this time, but in a social media post said the crash happened along Cornwall Road in Union Square.

The road is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

