Police on scene of serious motorcycle crash in Lunenburg area

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a serious motorcycle collision in the Lunenburg, N.S., area.

Nova Scotia RCMP have released few details at this time, but in a social media post said the crash happened along Cornwall Road in Union Square.

#RCMPNS #Lunenburg Due to a serious motorcycle collision, Cornwall Rd in Union Square is closed for the next several hours. Expect delays — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) September 1, 2018

The road is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.