Police on scene of serious motorcycle crash in Lunenburg area

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a serious motorcycle collision in the Lunenburg, N.S., area.
Nova Scotia RCMP have released few details at this time, but in a social media post said the crash happened along Cornwall Road in Union Square.
The road is expected to be closed for the next several hours.
READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police charge man in relation to incident at Beford pool
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.