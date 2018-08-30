Halifax Regional Police charge man in relation to incident at Beford pool

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with an incident at an outdoor pool in Bedford, N.S., in July.

Police say they responded to Bedford Outdoor Pool at 9:05 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had inappropriately touched a woman while she was in the children’s pool.

Photos of the suspect were released by police, and tips from the public helped identify the man.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Brian James MacDonald of Hammonds Plains without incident.

MacDonald is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of sexual assault and breach of recognizance.