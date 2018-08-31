Montreal Labour Day 2018: What’s open and closed in the city

Labour Day for most signals the end of summer; one last chance to make the most of the nice weather before winter slowly creeps in on us.

So, if you’re planning to make the most of your three-day weekend, you may first want to check out this list of what’s open and closed this Labour Day Monday:

What’s open

What’s closed

Federal and provincial government offices

Most Montreal municipal offices, including borough offices and Accès Montréal

The municipal courthouse on Gosford Street

Banks

Retail stores and malls

Large, chain grocery stores

The Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard will be closed, as will the stade de soccer de Montreal. Schedules of various sports centres, outdoor pools, libraries vary from borough to borough. Check your borough or city website before heading out.

Garbage and recycling

The city of Montreal and all its boroughs will have regular garbage and recycling pickup except for Montreal North where green waste pickup will be moved to Sept. 4 in sectors 1 and 2.

Montreal Ecocentres will be open according to the regular summer schedule, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transport

The STM will follow a holiday schedule while the RTL and STL will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Exo1 Vaudreuil-Hudson: Commuter trains will operate on a Sunday schedule

Exo2 Saint-Jérome: There will be no service Sept. 1, 2 and 3 due to maintenance work on the train tracks

Exo3 Mont-Saint-Hilaire: There will be no commuter train service on Monday, Sept. 3

Exo4 Canadiac: There will be no commuter train service on Monday, Sept. 3

Exo5 Mascouche: There will be no commuter train service on Monday, Sept. 3

Exo6 Deux-Montagnes: There will be no commuter trains service Sept. 1, 2 and 3 due to construction work on Montreal’s REM, the new light-rail electric train network.

Parking meters and parking restrictions still apply.