Montreal pledges to cut waste in half by 2030

The Plante administration says Montreal is moving towards becoming a zero waste city.

Representatives from city hall will be in San Francisco in September for the Global Climate Action Summit.

Once there, they will commit to having Montreal reduce its waste by 50 per cent by the year 2030.

Montreal is one of dozens of cities signing on to the pact.

The 50 per cent includes major municipal waste but 15 per cent of the promise will include changes from individual residents.

“More recycling, composting, little things like rearranging the boxes in your home to make it easier to make green choices,” said Jean-Francois Parenteau, a city councillor.

Parenteau, the councillor responsible for the environment, will be representing Montreal at the summit next month.

He says he knows it will be challenge but the city will support residents through the changes.

“We don’t have a choice anyway,” he said.

“Now is the time to change habits and we will work with the citizens to make the difference with us.”

The Global Climate Action Summit runs from Sept. 12-14.

