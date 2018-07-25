Color Me Badd singer arrested after violently shoving bandmate onstage

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from ’90s R&B band Color Me Badd, and unfortunately this isn’t a happy story.

During a New York casino performance of the band’s most well-known hit, I Wanna Sex You Up, lead singer Bryan Abrams shoved his bandmate Mark Calderon to the ground onstage.

Video from the concert clearly shows Abrams, 48, walk briskly from the side stage directly to Calderon, 47, and push him forcibly.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame completely destroyed

The Seneca County police report describes the attack as “attempted assault in the third degree.” Calderon fell into sound equipment as a result of the push, and Abrams was arrested and charged with a misdemeanour. His bond was set at $2,000.

After being taken to hospital with back and neck pain, Calderon was eventually discharged.

“The hotel security grabbed us from our rooms and walked us to the stage and I saw Bryan was intoxicated pretty heavy,” Calderon said to Billboard. “I was really concerned about what was going to happen… we got backstage and I asked him, ‘Are you going to be OK? I’m really concerned about you.’ He said, ‘We’re gonna kill it tonight!’ And I thought, ‘Oh, no.'”

According to Calderon, Abrams also “flubbed the lyrics” to All 4 Love, the opening song of their set.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato awake after being admitted to hospital for suspected overdose

After the lyrics mistake, Abrams left the stage, leaving Calderon to perform on his own until the end of the show, when he reappeared for the push.

Abrams hasn’t publicly commented on the incident, and is scheduled to appear in court in late July.

Color Me Badd was playing the show at the Del Lago Casino as part of the band’s 17-date North American tour. I Wanna Sex You Up — a scandalous tune at the time of its release — hit No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K. in 1991.

The band, originally a group of three, broke up in 1998 after several personnel changes. They reunited in 2010, with Abrams and Calderon working together as the two frontmen.