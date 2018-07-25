Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame completely destroyed

After nearly two years of vandalism and other destruction attempts, Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been completely destroyed by an unknown vandal.

It appears from early footage that this anonymous person took a pickaxe to the star early Wednesday. One reporter who was on the scene said he was told a man walked up to the star with the tool and a guitar case.

So this just happened again… somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

This is the second time Trump’s star has been demolished beyond recognition.

The first time was in 2016, when James Lambert Otis, 53, took a jackhammer and pickaxe to the star. He later pleaded no contest to a charge of vandalism.

Trump’s star was dedicated to the now-president in 2007 in recognition of his work on NBC reality show The Apprentice.