Toronto gunman had ‘severe mental health challenges,’ according to family

The parents of a gunman who killed two people and injured 13 others in Toronto on Sunday night said their son suffered from “severe mental health challenges.”

The shooter was identified by investigators as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain.

READ MORE: Toronto Danforth mass shooter identified as Faisal Hussain

“We are at a terrible loss for words but we must speak out to express our deepest condolences to the families who are now suffering on account of our son’s horrific actions,” his family said in a statement.

READ MORE: He plotted to bomb Times Square for ISIS. Records show he’s mentally ill. Is he a terrorist?

“We are utterly devastated by the incomprehensible news that our son was responsible for the senseless violence and loss of life that took place on the Danforth.

“Our son had severe mental health challenges, struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life. The interventions of professionals were unsuccessful. Medications and therapy were unable to treat him. While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end.

“Our hearts are in pieces for the victims and for our city as we all come to grips with this terrible tragedy. We will mourn those who were lost for the rest of our lives,” said the statement.

READ MORE: Reese Fallon, 18, identified as victim of Danforth shooting

A 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old identified as Resse Fallon were killed after the gunman began firing at restaurant patrons along Toronto’s busy Danforth Ave. strip at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Thirteen others, ranging in age from 17 to 59, were wounded.

Following an exchange of gunfire with two police officers, Hussain’s body was found nearby.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of the alleged killer.

At a news conference, Toronto police said the motive for the attack was unclear but the family’s statement framed it as a mental health matter.

But it remains unclear what drove him to carry out what had the appearance of a planned attack, or why he chose to target Toronto’s Greektown.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca